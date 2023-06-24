Bite code!
XML is the future
Okay, campers, rise and shine...
Jun 24
Nobody has time for Python
30
Python Xmas list
print("Jingle \a, jingle \a...")
Jun 20
Nobody has time for Python
2
The best Python feature you cannot use
This is why we can't have nice things
Jun 17
Nobody has time for Python
7
Get the most out of Python dicts
I won't make any dict joke
Jun 13
Nobody has time for Python
7
This is valid Python syntax
Sometimes it's even useful too
Jun 10
Nobody has time for Python
9
There no is such thing as a raw text file
Also, there is no "binary language"
Jun 5
Nobody has time for Python
1
Why and how to hide the Python stack trace
print('Rosebud')
Jun 3
Nobody has time for Python
2
May 2023
Reading the stack trace to understand python errors
And how to warm up your loved ones spam folder
May 30
Nobody has time for Python
1
What's up in the Python community?
May 2023
May 26
Nobody has time for Python
10
This newsletter gets to www.bitecode.dev
Substack still does the heavy lifting
May 23
Nobody has time for Python
2
Sculpting a Python function
Exchanging complexity for features
May 22
Nobody has time for Python
5
Happiness is a good PYTHONSTARTUP script
Or money. Or love. What do I know?
May 19
Nobody has time for Python
5
