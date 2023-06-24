Bite code!

XML is the future
Okay, campers, rise and shine...
Nobody has time for Python
Python Xmas list
print("Jingle \a, jingle \a...")
Nobody has time for Python
The best Python feature you cannot use
This is why we can't have nice things
Nobody has time for Python
Get the most out of Python dicts
I won't make any dict joke
Nobody has time for Python
This is valid Python syntax
Sometimes it's even useful too
Nobody has time for Python
There no is such thing as a raw text file
Also, there is no "binary language"
Nobody has time for Python
Why and how to hide the Python stack trace
print('Rosebud')
Nobody has time for Python
May 2023
Reading the stack trace to understand python errors
And how to warm up your loved ones spam folder
Nobody has time for Python
What's up in the Python community?
May 2023
Nobody has time for Python
This newsletter gets to www.bitecode.dev
Substack still does the heavy lifting
Nobody has time for Python
Sculpting a Python function
Exchanging complexity for features
Nobody has time for Python
Happiness is a good PYTHONSTARTUP script
Or money. Or love. What do I know?
Nobody has time for Python
