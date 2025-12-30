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What’s up Python? __json__, __export__ and Astral stuff
July, 2026
Aug 6
14
2
1
July 2026
What’s up Python? Wheels in the browser, astral still moves fast, and my new favorite @
June 2026
Jul 1
9
1
June 2026
Scripting good practices in Python
And a lot of it works in other languages too
Jun 21
13
1
3
What’s up Python? Pip supports locking, .pth files deprecated
May 2026
Jun 8
4
1
April 2026
What’s up Python? Frame pointers, sentinel values, venv discovery, more rust in Python...
April, 2026
Apr 28
7
5
1
March 2026
What’s up Python? New record type, new JIT perfs, new Python rest lib...
All new baby
Mar 31
6
4
1
OpenAI bought Astral, will I keep using uv?
Have you noticed nobody asks this about ruff?
Mar 23
11
10
1
What’s up Python? d-strings, SSE in Pydantic and... a new Python?
Not sure if LLM or aging make time go faster
Mar 10
15
2
February 2026
exe.dev: a new hosting solution for your prototypes
Being unproductive has never been so well instrumented
Feb 17
10
3
2
What's up Python? Astral's new service, pandas 3 and a new ORM...
Jan 2026
Feb 5
11
11
1
December 2025
What’s up Python? Astral's new type checker, McGugan's new tool and Django new CSRF protection
December 2025
Dec 30, 2025
12
1
mprocs: start all your project's commands at once
Lots of new toys for Xmas
Dec 22, 2025
13
1
1
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