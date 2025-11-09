So, what happened in the Python world in October?

We already talked about the big stuff, right? The lazy imports proposal (it has been accepted!) and obviously 3.14 came out. Real Python has a nice recap on it, while we focused on what didn’t make the headlines, and Miguel Grinberg has a cool benchmark on its perfs (in general, a bit better but not revolutionary).

So I kinda shoot myself in the foot with this one, because I don’t have much to report except a few crumbs:

Oh well, sometimes I should embrace the laziness, I guess. Like Python imports.