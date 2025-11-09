What's up Python? You already know :)
October, 2025
So, what happened in the Python world in October?
We already talked about the big stuff, right? The lazy imports proposal (it has been accepted!) and obviously 3.14 came out. Real Python has a nice recap on it, while we focused on what didn’t make the headlines, and Miguel Grinberg has a cool benchmark on its perfs (in general, a bit better but not revolutionary).
So I kinda shoot myself in the foot with this one, because I don’t have much to report except a few crumbs:
Python 3.9 is reaching End Of Life and won’t receive security updates anymore.
Python 3.13.9, 3.12.12, 3.11.14, 3.10.19 and 3.9.24 are out.
VSCode Python extensions’ new version is out with a useful “copy test ID” feature.
Python 3.15 alpha 1 is already there (they grow so fast), teasing the new profiler we already mentioned.
A new community project named django-bolt aims to be faster than FastAPI, but with Django ORM, Django Admin, and Django packages.
While it’s not new, it’s new to me: I discovered modshim, a project that lets you patch third-party libs on the fly and import them under a different name. Kind of a mix between vendoring and monkey patching, except you install stuff normally, so you don’t need to maintain and provide the vendor code, nor do you risk the conflicts of monkey-patched code. Pretty sweet.
Django 6 beta is out with template partials, background tasks (again we talked about this), and CSP support, but dropping support for Python 3.11 and bellow.
Oh well, sometimes I should embrace the laziness, I guess. Like Python imports.
Yeah, I’m not sure this is the post that is going to make you subscribe. I don’t know. I have a feeling.