Samuel Colvin on LogFire, mixing Python with Rust & being pydantic about types

What do watchdog, celery, and marshmallow have in common?

They have all been replaced in my stack by projects from Samuel Colvin!

In this episode, he introduces LogFire, a new observability platform for Python, while discussing the implications of sneaking so much Rust under the ecosystem’s hood.

We’ll make small detours on Pydantic, performances, OpenTelemetry and even creating your own database. Because why not? When you are Colvin, you code what you want, and then you open-source it.

Log Fire: https://logfire.pydantic.dev/