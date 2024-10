You won’t find many resumes like Dr. Russel Keith-Magee’s: he worked on defense contracts, built his own company, was a core dev on Django, is a Python core dev, and is now paid by Anaconda to work on open source full-time.

He takes us on a journey of creating Python application installers, cross-platform GUI with mobile support, and how the Beeware project, aiming to do just that, came to be.

Beeware: https://github.com/beeware