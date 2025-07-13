Brett Cannon on Python, humans... and packaging

If you want a mood boost, this heart-warming conversation with Brett Cannon is just what the doctor prescribed.

He has been a core developer for so long, he can tell you all about the passion, the people, the hard times, the challenges, and how it all comes together in the end.

And we’ll do a few detours through lock files, VSCode, shipping to the end user, the py launcher for Unix and Rust.

Get a nice tea, this is a recording to sit down and sip through, slowly.

Brett’s website: https://snarky.ca/

Brett’s obsidian: https://opensource.snarky.ca/About+Me/Frequently+Asked+Questions

PEP 751 on lock files: https://peps.python.org/pep-0751/

Py launcher for unix: https://python-launcher.app/