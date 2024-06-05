Summary

If I have this code:

def transform(param): return param * 2 def check(param): return "bad" not in param def calculate(param): return len(param) def main(param, option): if option: param = transform(param) if not check(param): raise ValueError("Woops") return calculate(param)

I can do an integrated test and test it that way:

from my_life_work import main def test_main(): assert main("param", False) == 5 assert main("param", True) == 10 with pytest.raises(ValueError): main("bad_param", False)

Or I can use mocks, objects dedicated to faking a behavior, to create a self-contained unit test:

import pytest from unittest.mock import patch from my_life_work import main @patch("my_life_work.transform") @patch("my_life_work.check") @patch("my_life_work.calculate") def test_main(calculate, check, transform): check.return_value = True calculate.return_value = 5 assert main("param", False) == calculate.return_value transform.assert_not_called() check.assert_called_with("param") calculate.assert_called_once_with("param") transform.return_value = "paramparam" calculate.return_value = 10 assert main("param", True) == calculate.return_value transform.assert_called_with("param") check.assert_called_with("paramparam") calculate.assert_called_with("paramparam") with pytest.raises(ValueError): check.side_effect = ValueError main("bad_param", False) check.assert_called_with("param") transform.assert_not_called() calculate.assert_not_called()

If you feel fancy, I can also do it using Mockito:

import pytest import my_life_work from my_life_work import main def test_main(expect): expect(my_life_work, times=1).check("param").thenReturn(True) expect(my_life_work, times=1).calculate("param").thenReturn(5) expect(my_life_work, times=0).transform(...) assert main("param", False) == 5 expect(my_life_work, times=1).transform("param").thenReturn("paramparam") expect(my_life_work, times=1).check("paramparam").thenReturn(True) expect(my_life_work, times=1).calculate("paramparam").thenReturn(10) assert main("param", True) == 10 expect(my_life_work, times=1).check("bad_param").thenReturn(False) expect(my_life_work, times=0).transform(...) expect(my_life_work, times=0).calculate(...) with pytest.raises(ValueError): main("bad_param", False)

Don't be yourself

I promised mocks in the previous article, now you got them.

Mocks, also called test doubles, are objects dedicated to faking a behavior, so that you can write unit tests that depend on other parts of the code, without running said code.

Indeed, if I have a function that delegates behavior to 3 other functions:

I can test main() in two ways:

Create an integration test that will call the function, exercise the whole chain of calls, and get the real value.

Create a unit test that will call the function, and check that it delegates what we expect it to delegate.

As we have discussed in previous articles, both approaches have pros and cons, but the consequences of each will appear more clearly with examples.

I'm not going to debate again how to choose which and which, but as a professional, you should know how to do both, so you can choose which one matches your goals and constraints.

To implement the second strategy, we would need mocks to fake transform() , check() and calculate() .

Mocking basics

Mocks can be used in two ways, as objects and as functions. It's the same, really, because functions are objects in Python, but it's easier to learn about them if we make this distinction.

First, as functions.

You can create a fake function, and call it with any parameter you want, it will always work, and by default return a new mock:

>>> from unittest.mock import Mock >>> a_fake_function = Mock() >>> a_fake_function() <Mock name='mock()' id='140204477912480'> >>> a_fake_function(1, "hello", option=True) <Mock name='mock()' id='140204477912480'>

To make it more useful, we can decide what the function should return, or if it should raise an exception. Those fake results are also known as “stubs":

>>> another_one = Mock(return_value="tada !") >>> another_one() 'tada !' >>> a_broken_one = Mock(side_effect=TypeError('Nope')) >>> a_broken_one() Traceback (most recent call last): ... TypeError: Nope

side_effect can also be a callable if you want to generate the return value dynamically. Yes, it's weird it's not return_value that accepts a callable instead.

Mocks can be used like objects as well. Any attribute access that doesn't start with _ returns a mock. If the attribute is a method, you can call it, and, well, you get back a mock...

>>> from unittest.mock import Mock >>> mocking_bird = Mock() >>> mocking_bird.chip() <Mock name='mock.chip()' id='140204462793264'> >>> mocking_bird.foo(bar=1) <Mock name='mock.foo(bar=1)' id='140204460043296'> >>> mocking_bird.color <Mock name='mock.color' id='140204464845008'> >>> mocking_bird.name <Mock name='mock.name' id='140204477913536'> >>> mocking_bird.child.grand_child.whatever <Mock name='mock.child.grand_child.whatever' id='140204462902480'>

The _ limitation means you can't index or add a mock without an explicit definition of the related dundder methods, though. To avoid this tedious process, use MagicMock, instead of Mock. Most of the time, you want MagicMock anyway so you probably are good using only that:

>>> Mock()[0] Traceback (most recent call last): ... TypeError: 'Mock' object is not subscriptable >>> MagicMock()[0] <MagicMock name='mock.__getitem__()' id='140195073495472'>

And you can mix and match all those behaviors, since any param of MagicMock that is not reserved can be used to set an attribute:

>>> reasonable_person = MagicMock(eat=Mock(return_value="chocolate"), name="Jack") >>> reasonable_person.name 'Jack' >>> reasonable_person.eat(yum=True) 'chocolate' >>>

If mocks were just a way to play make-believe, they would be only half useful for testing, but mocks also record calls made to them, so you can check if something happened:

>>> reasonable_person.eat.call_args_list [call(yum=True)] >>> reasonable_person.eat.assert_called_with(yum=True) # passes >>> reasonable_person.eat.assert_called_with(wait="!") # doesn't pass Traceback (most recent call last): ... Actual: eat(yum=True) >>> reasonable_person.this_method_doesnt_exist.assert_called() Traceback (most recent call last): ... AssertionError: Expected 'this_method_doesnt_exist' to have been called.

Automating all that

While you can create mocks by hand, there are handy tools to do some of the heavy lifting for you.

You can automatically create a mock that matches another object shape with create_autospec():

>>> class AJollyClass: ... def __init__(self): ... self.gentlemanly_attribute = "Good day" ... self.mustache = True >>> good_lord = create_autospec(AJollyClass(), spec_set=True) >>> good_lord.mustache <NonCallableMagicMock name='mock.mustache' spec_set='bool' id='131030999991728'> >>> good_lord.other Traceback (most recent call last): ... AttributeError: Mock object has no attribute 'other

It works with functions too:

>>> def oh_my(hat="top"): ... pass >>> by_jove = create_autospec(oh_my, spec_set=True) >>> by_jove(hat=1) <MagicMock name='mock()' id='131030900955296'> >>> by_jove(cat=1) Traceback (most recent call last): ... TypeError: got an unexpected keyword argument 'cat'

Finally, when you want to temporarily swap a real object with a mock, you can use patch().

>>> import requests >>> from unittest.mock import patch >>> with patch('__main__.requests'): ... requests.get('http://bitecode.dev') ... <MagicMock name='requests.get()' id='140195072736224'>

This replaces the requests with a mock, but only in the with block.

patch() can also be used in a decorator form with the syntax @patch('module1.function1') , which is handy if you use pytest as we will see further down. It even can be used to substitute part of a dict or an object

patch() is a bit tricky to use because you have to pass a string that represents the dotted path of what you want to replace but it must be where the thing is used, not where the thing is defined. Hence the __main__ here, because I patch the request that I use in my own module.

Confused?

Imagine I have a module client.py with this function:

import requests def get_data(): return requests.get(...)

If I use patch in a test, I should NOT do:

with patch('requests'): get_data()

I should do:

with patch('client.requests'): get_data()

Because I want to patch the reference of requests in that particular file, not in general.

From integration test to unit test

Let's go back to our main() function:

def main(param, option): if option: param = transform(param) if not check(param): raise ValueError('Woops') return calculate(param)

If I had to do an integration test, I would do:

from my_life_work import main def test_main(): assert main("param", False) == 5 assert main("param", True) == 10 with pytest.raises(ValueError): main("bad_param", False)

If I want to turn that into a unit test, then I would use mocks:

import pytest from unittest.mock import patch from my_life_work import main # Careful! The order of patch is the reverse of the order of the params @patch("my_life_work.transform") @patch("my_life_work.check") @patch("my_life_work.calculate") def test_main(calculate, check, transform): check.return_value = True calculate.return_value = 5 # We check that: # - transform() is not called if option is False # - check() verifies that the parameter is ok # - calculate() is called, its return value is the output of main() assert main("param", False) == calculate.return_value transform.assert_not_called() check.assert_called_with("param") calculate.assert_called_once_with("param") # Same thing, but transform() should be called, and hence check() # should receive the transformed result transform.return_value = "paramparam" calculate.return_value = 10 assert main("param", True) == calculate.return_value transform.assert_called_with("param") check.assert_called_with("paramparam") calculate.assert_called_with("paramparam") # We check that if the check fails, that raises the expected error # an nothing else is called. with pytest.raises(ValueError): check.side_effect = ValueError main("bad_param", False) check.assert_called_with("param") transform.assert_not_called() calculate.assert_not_called()

Now the test is isolated, fast, yet checks that our code fulfills the contracts of all the functions it depends on.

It's also verbose and more complicated.

I'll write a full article to explain why you may want to do this, when, and how. Because I understand that if you look at this type of test for the first time, it's not obvious why you would inflict this on yourself rather than the previous version.

Another problem with mocks is that if you type the wrong attribute name, you will not get an error.

It's easy to make mistakes, and it's very hard to find them when you do. A bunch of failsafes have been put in place, such as alerting you when you misspell assert_* or providing create_autospec() .

Nevertheless, I think that since mocks are already quite a complicated topic, and hard to manipulate, adding the possibility to mess up everything silently with a typo is too much for my taste.

At some point, you will be deep inside nested mocks with side effects and return values coming from a method of some patched object, and no, you will not have a good time.

For this reason, like I encourage you to use pytest instead of unittest , I would suggest giving a try to mockito instead of using unittest.mock for stubbing.

It has several advantages:

Everything is autospec, so you can't mistakenly create a mock that accepts things that have different params/attributes than the thing you replace.

The API to check for calls is not on the mock itself, so no risk of typo.

Providing a return value or raising an error is more verbose, but also much more explicit and specific.

Let's pip install pytest-mockito and see what it looks like by using it in our main test function.

import pytest import my_life_work # we need to import this for patching from my_life_work import main def test_main(expect): # We mock my_life_work.check(), expecting it to be called once with # "param" and we tell it to return True in that case. # Any other configuration of calls would make the test fail. expect(my_life_work, times=1).check("param").thenReturn(True) expect(my_life_work, times=1).calculate("param").thenReturn(5) # '...' is used to mean "any param". We don't expect transform() # to be called with anything. expect(my_life_work, times=0).transform(...) assert main("param", False) == 5 expect(my_life_work, times=1).transform("param").thenReturn("paramparam") expect(my_life_work, times=1).check("paramparam").thenReturn(True) expect(my_life_work, times=1).calculate("paramparam").thenReturn(10) assert main("param", True) == 10 expect(my_life_work, times=1).check("bad_param").thenReturn(False) expect(my_life_work, times=0).transform(...) expect(my_life_work, times=0).calculate(...) with pytest.raises(ValueError): main("bad_param", False)

This is clearer, less error-prone, and less verbose. Still much more complicated than:

def test_main(): assert main("param", False) == 5 assert main("param", True) == 10 with pytest.raises(ValueError): main("bad_param", False)

This is why I said before that integration and e2e testing give you more bang for your buck, at least up front. But they come at a cost in the long run, even if this is not obvious at first glance.

So in a future article, we will go into more detail about why you might want to choose one rather than the other, by analyzing how it will affect the whole project testing tree.

Not the next one though, the next one will be about faking data.