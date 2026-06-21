Bite code!

Bite code!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Tewouda's avatar
Kevin Tewouda
Jun 21

Another tip: use click (https://click.palletsprojects.com/en/stable/)

Thank me later 🙃

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bite Code! · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture