It's release time!
Python 3.12 has been released, and there are thousands of articles out there to repeat what the released notes already say. Some are pretty good, though, so if you haven't read RealPython's intro on the new typing features yet, add it to your list.
And yes, I'm a fan of the better error messages (they are for me the best feature of the release), I applaud the formalization of f-string parsing, and hurrah for itertools.batched, but we have been discussing that for ages on Twitter.
What is everyone not talking about?
The performance let down
When you get an amazing product like Python for free, it's not a good look to send bad vibes to the people that have been sweating hard to bring this gift to the world.
So it's understandable people don't really want to address the elephant in the room: the performances of this new version don't live up to the hype.
By this, I mean the fact that MS is paying a team with Guido to speed up the language, and that we were all quite giddy when they announced that the target was a 50% gain at each release for the next 5 ones. We saw that coming, but still.
The release notes talk about a 5% gain in general, an underwhelming number, but I wanted to check by myself. So I grabbed 3.11 and 3.12, installed the headers, grabbed pyperformance and ran it on my laptop with:
pyperformance run --python=/usr/bin/python3.11 -o py311.json
pyperformance run --python=/usr/bin/python3.12 -o py312.json
pyperformance compare py311.json py312.json
You know what they say about benchmarks... Plus, despite the fact I killed everything I could and let the machine alone for the solid hour it ran, getting some serious numbers is very difficult.
That being said, here is the report:
You'll notice that 14 tests run faster, but 79 run slower.
You can't draw conclusions from that, of course, yet I can see this being not the best-selling point for the release.
The pathlib improvements
It's almost a footnote in the release, but it's actually really great news.
First,
Path can now be subclassed. There is a lot of pain around
pathlib because of some weird magic it used to do that made projects like path unable to be fully compatible.
Personally, I had several times in my career where I wanted a FS path wrapper, and just add to go through a lot of troubles just because this basic Python feature was not working as expected, which you don't know at first, of course.
Cherry on top,
pathlib.Path.walk(), a
Path() aware version of
os.walk() is now available, which will make a few of my scripts look tidier.
Finally,
pathlib.Path.glob() can now be case-insensitive. That's groovy.
A better debugging experience
Again, I love that the trend of better error messages continues. If I ever meet Pablo Galindo, I will pay him a Michelin restaurant. But that's not the only level up we get.
Pretty much nobody cared about comprehension inlining, but you cannot imagine how many times I move in pdb only to be stuck in this weird stack frame artificially created for comprehensions to work.
The removal of this is not just giving us better perfs and ergonomics, it's also removing a big "WTF" that all beginners will experience using the Python debugger with nobody in sight to explain to them what's going on. Not to mention tracers everywhere will rejoice at not seeing those marked mistakenly as function calls.
Another very, VERY nice change is the addition of magic variables in PDB:
$_retval (for the value returned in the block) and
$_exception (for the exception raised in the block).
Imagine you have this code:
def bar():
breakpoint()
return random.randint(0, 100)
How do you read the return value in pdb? You can't, and have to get it from outside the function call, or create an intermediary variable. Not anymore:
-> return random.randint(0, 100)
(Pdb) $_retval
3
If you add the improved monitoring machinery which should make observability cheaper and more accurate, plus support for linux perf profiler, it makes me very happy. Maybe one day we'll get time travel debugging.
slice objects are now hashable
You may not know it but:
dict keys can be something else that strings (tuples in there are quite handy);
you can create slice objects that represent the [x:y:z] operations on lists and pass that to
__getitem__.
So it seems logical to have a mapping (or set) of possible slicing, but it was not, up to this release.
I didn't know I wanted this before they told me I couldn't :)
math.sumprod()
In my last project, we had
sum(itertools.starmap(operator.mul, zip(p, q))) in a lot of places, then we created a function for it, then we realized we had bugs because of length issues and added frenetically
strict=True everywhere.
Seems like 3.12 is solving that once and for all.
New command line interface
The fact you can start a web server with
python -m http.server is almost a meme at this point, and I love those little utilities.
3.12 adds an sqlite shell:
python3.12 -m sqlite3
sqlite3 shell, running on SQLite version 3.31.1
Connected to a transient in-memory database
Each command will be run using execute() on the cursor.
Type ".help" for more information; type ".quit" or CTRL-D to quit.
sqlite>
And my favorite, an uid generator:
python3.12 -m uuid
a3b10cab-064d-456e-ac9a-58a125171218
Deprecations, deprecations, deprecations
This version marks a ton of stuff to be removed, like telnetlib, 2to3 or datetime.utcnow(). 3.13 better be not released a Friday.
It also removes
distutils, right now, and
setuptools is kicked out of
ensurepip.
You will have to test Python 3.12 a bit more vigorously than usual before migrating, which, of course, you should only do in one year. Right?
Python 3.12: what didn't make the headlines
The performance work in 3.12 was mostly refactoring to prep for bigger changes in 3.13, but the real gains are likely to come after that. It's a work in progress. 3.12 also has a per-subinterpreter GIL.