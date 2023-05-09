Summary
PDB is an ugly but convenient debugger that is always available with Python.
Using the
breakpoint() function, you can pause any program at a specific line, and enter a debugging shell.
In this shell you can run any Python code and access the program state at this line.
You can also use PDB commands to help you explore your program:
helplists all commands or shows the help on a command
quitexits the debugger
list .shows you where you are
nextexecutes the next line
continueruns the program until the next stop
until lineruns the program until a line number
jump lineskips the execution until a line number
displayshows the result of an expression when it changes
stepand
returngo in and out of function calls
upand
downzoom in and out of the call stack
Why learn to use PDB?
When I started programming, I used a very crude method of debugging:
print().
But now that I have almost 2 decades of experience, I can tell you that... I still use mostly
print().
Although now I type
print() way faster.
Once in a while, some bug escape the magical transcendence of
print(), and I have to use tooling.
The most fundamental of tools for the job is the debugger, and I meet more and more coders that have never used one, so I decided to write a post for them.
There are plenty of debuggers for Python, a lot of editors come with one. However we are very lucky because the language itself provides one by default!
It's really bare-bone, but it's always there. No matter your OS, the Python version, what tools you use, PDB is always there for you.
Also, it's fast. Debugger tends to slow down the program they debug but PDB has a very minimal overhead.
This is why, despite the fact it is not the comfiest debugger in town, nor the prettiest, ...nor the anythingest, it's good to know how to use it.
In fact, if you know how to use PDB, you know how to use any other debugger, so it's time well invested.
First step in PDB
Imagine you have a small script that checks blood type compatibility:
compat = {
"O-": ["O-"],
"O+": ["O+", "O-"],
"A-": ["A-", "O-"],
"A+": ["A+", "A-", "O-", "O+"],
"B-": ["B-", "O-"],
"B+": ["B-", "B+", "O-", "O+"],
"AB-": ["AB-", "B-", "O-", "A-"],
"AB+": ["AB+", "O+", "A-", "A+" "B-", "B+", "AB-", "AB+", "O-"],
}
def survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
return donated_blood in compat[blood_type]
def main():
blood_type = input("Enter your blood type: ")
donated_blood = input("Enter the blood type you received: ")
if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
print("No, not I, I will survive")
else:
print("ded")
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
Sometimes, it gets a KeyError:
Enter your blood type: a+
Enter the blood type you received: b-
Traceback (most recent call last):
File "/home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py", line 28, in <module>
main()
File "/home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py", line 21, in main
if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
File "/home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py", line 14, in survive
return donated_blood in compat[blood_type]
KeyError: 'a+'
We can explore the state of the program right before the error by calling
breakpoint() just before the line 14:
def survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
breakpoint()
return donated_blood in compat[blood_type]
And start the program all over again.
This will run the program until this point, and start the Python debugger:
Enter your blood type: a+
Enter the blood type you received: a-
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(15)survive()
-> return donated_blood in compat[blood_type]
(Pdb)
(Pdb) is the prompt of a new type of shell, a debugging shell. It has access to the entire state of the program at this point. You can enter any valid python code, provided it fits on one line:
(Pdb) print('hello')
hello
(Pdb) from datetime import date
(Pdb) date.today()
datetime.date(2023, 5, 9)
(Pdb)
But more interestingly, you can use the current state of the program in the code:
(Pdb) print(donated_blood)
a-
(Pdb) compat[blood_type]
*** KeyError: 'a+'
And just like that, we have found that this is the particular part of the code that triggers the error. We can now experiment live:
(Pdb) "a+" in compat
False
(Pdb) compat.keys()
dict_keys(['O-', 'O+', 'A-', 'A+', 'B-', 'B+', 'AB-', 'AB+'])
(Pdb) "A+" in compat
True
So the problem was that we used a lowercase "a", and the dictionary contains uppercase "A". We can even check a solution in the debugger:
(Pdb) compat[blood_type.upper()]
['A+', 'A-', 'O-', 'O+']
At this stage, we can stop our session by using
quit (without parentheses):
(Pdb) quit
Traceback (most recent call last):
...
File "/usr/lib/python3.8/bdb.py", line 113, in dispatch_line
if self.quitting: raise BdbQuit
bdb.BdbQuit
This quite literally crashes the program to exit immediately. Don’t worry, no snakes have been harmed.
PDB commands
We just used
quit without parentheses, and it did something. It's uncommon in python.
It's because
quit it is not regular Python code, but rather a PDB command.
The most import command is
help, which alone list all other commands:
(Pdb) help
Documented commands (type help <topic>):
========================================
EOF c d h list q rv undisplay
a cl debug help ll quit s unt
alias clear disable ignore longlist r source until
args commands display interact n restart step up
b condition down j next return tbreak w
break cont enable jump p retval u whatis
bt continue exit l pp run unalias where
Miscellaneous help topics:
==========================
exec pdb
And if
help is given a command name, it prints some information about this command. E.G, to get some help about the
next command:
(Pdb) help next
n(ext)
Continue execution until the next line in the current function
is reached or it returns.
The
list command
list . (notice the dot) will list the line of code where you are. E.G., if I put a break point here:
breakpoint()
print("No, not I, I will survive")
Then:
(Pdb) list .
18 blood_type = "A+" or input("Enter your blood type: ")
19 donated_blood = "A+" or input("Enter the blood type you received: ")
20
21 if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
22 breakpoint()
23 -> print("No, not I, I will survive")
24 else:
25 print("ded")
26
27
28 if __name__ == "__main__":
The arrow tells you the next line to be executed is line 23.
If you don't pass the dot,
list will paginate 11 lines from the previous
list call. It's not that useful, so use the dot.
The
next command
next will execute the next line (the one with the arrow in
list). If we are in this context:
(Pdb) list .
18 blood_type = "A+" or input("Enter your blood type: ")
19 donated_blood = "A+" or input("Enter the blood type you received: ")
20
21 if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
22 breakpoint()
23 -> print("No, not I, I will survive")
24 else:
25 print("ded")
26
27
28 if __name__ == "__main__":
Then using
next will do:
(Pdb) next
No, not I, I will survive
--Return--
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(23)main()->None
-> print("No, not I, I will survive")
You can see before the "--Return--" that "No, not I, I will survive" has been printed.
The
continue command
continue will carry on the program execution until the next break point. If no break point is encountered, the program will execute normally until it ends.
The
until command
until line will carry on the program execution until the line number you give to it is reached. Very useful to go through a loop. If we are here:
(Pdb) list .
18 breakpoint()
19
20 -> for x in range(10):
21 print(x)
22
23 print("Dobby is freeeeeeee")
24
Then we can do:
(Pdb) until 23
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(23)main()
-> print("Dobby is freeeeeeee")
To execute everything until we reach line 23 (which is not executed yet).
until will honor break points, so it may not reach the line you give to it if there is a break point on the way.
The
jump command
jump is like
until, but it goes directly to the line, and does not execute any code in between. Useful to skip some code you don't want to run. Also, it skips break points on the way. With the same example as before:
(Pdb) jump 23
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(23)main()
-> print("Dobby is freeeeeeee")
You can see nothing is printed, because the loop is not executed at all and we jump directly to line 23.
The
display command
display code will run the Python code you give to it and display the value. It will do this when you call it, then every time some part of the program is executed AND the value changes. So it may display the value if you call
next,
continue,
until, etc.
You can use it to keep track of some calculation as you explore the program without having to
print() it every time. E.G., lets print the current time:
(Pdb) display datetime.now()
display datetime.now(): datetime.datetime(2023, 5, 9, 9, 26, 9, 113475)
(Pdb) next
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(20)main()
-> donated_blood = "A+" or input("Enter the blood type you received: ")
display datetime.now(): datetime.datetime(2023, 5, 9, 9, 26, 10, 922923) [old: datetime.datetime(2023, 5, 9, 9, 26, 9, 113475)]
(Pdb) next
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(22)main()
-> if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
display datetime.now(): datetime.datetime(2023, 5, 9, 9, 26, 12, 93853) [old: datetime.datetime(2023, 5, 9, 9, 26, 10, 922923)]
In some debugger, this feature is called "watch expression" or "spy expression".
If you don't want to see it anymore, call
undisplay.
The "step" and "return" commands
step and
return are both used together to get inside and exit functions or methods.
Indeed, if you are here:
25
26 breakpoint()
27 -> if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
28 print("No, not I, I will survive")
And you call
next, you will execute
survive(blood_type, donated_blood) and go to line 28. But you will not see what happens inside
survive.
step is like
next, but for this particular case. It will execute the
survive function, but put you in the first line inside it:
(Pdb) step
--Call--
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(13)survive()
-> def survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
(Pdb) list .
8 "AB-": ["AB-", "B-", "O-", "A-"],
9 "AB+": ["AB+", "O+", "A-", "A+" "B-", "B+", "AB-", "AB+", "O-"],
10 }
11
12
13 -> def survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
14 return donated_blood in compat[blood_type]
15
16
17 def main():
18 for x in range(10):
This way, you can call
next and see how this function is working step by step.
return does the opposite of
step. You use it from inside a function to get to the end of its execution immediately:
(Pdb) return
--Return--
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(14)survive()->True
-> return donated_blood in compat[blood_type]
Now, you can
next your way out of the function and go back where you were before
step.
The
up and
down commands
up and
down are my favorite commands. They don't execute anything, but they zoom in and out of the code by letting you go up and down the call stack.
If this means nothing to you, it's a way to answer the old question, "who is the idiot passing this function the wrong parameters?".
Let's say I'm here:
(Pdb) list .
10 }
11
12
13 def survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
14 breakpoint()
15 -> return donated_blood in compat[blood_type]
16
17
18 def main():
19 for x in range(10):
20 print(x)
If I want to know what part of the code is passing me
blood_type, I can use
up:
(Pdb) up
> /home/user/Work/ecriture/bytecode.dev/newsletter/20230508_pdb/script.py(27)main()
-> if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
(Pdb) list .
22 print("Dobby is freeeeeeee")
23
24 blood_type = "A+" or input("Enter your blood type: ")
25 donated_blood = "A+" or input("Enter the blood type you received: ")
26
27 -> if survive(blood_type, donated_blood):
28 print("No, not I, I will survive")
29 else:
30 print("ded")
31
32
I've now zoomed out to see the bigger picture, and I can see that line 27 is where this parameter comes from.
Of course I can
down to go back to my previous zoom level, or use
up again to zoom out even more (although in this program, I'm already at the top).
It's easy to confuse
up/
down with
step/
return, but they don't do the same thing.
up/
down don't execute anything, they just change your point of view. Plus you can use
step on any function on its way, but
down can only be called if called
up before.
Despite that, after a
step, I like to use
up +
next to get out of a function instead of
return +
next. I find using
up usually gives me the same result and is easier. Also
up lets you peek at what happens upstairs and go back, while
return is quite definitive.
It's a matter of taste, really.
Tips and tricks
Commands all have a one letter shortcut.
nextcan be abbreviated
n.
helpcan be shortened to
h, etc.
If you need to run a command several times in a row, you can enter it once, then press
enterseveral times. In PDB, an empty prompt reruns the previous command. Very useful if you want to
nextmany times.
Commands can conflict with regular Python code. E.G: the
list()Python function and the
listPDB command, or the
“a”PDB command and a
“a”variable. In this case, PDB commands have the priority if they are at the start of the line, and Python code otherwise. You can force PDB to understand something as Python code by starting with
“!”. E.G:
!list().
You can have as many
breakpoint()as you want, don't limit yourself to one. In fact, there is even a command to add breakpoints to any line while running PDB:
break.
You can put
breakpoint()in a
if, if you want to trigger it only under a condition. It's so useful there is even a command for that:
condition. But I confess I usually write the
ifmanually because my editor makes it easy.
Prior Python 3.7,
breakpoint()didn't exist, and people had to type
import pdb; pdb.set_trace().
There are better shell debuggers. E.G: ipdb is like PDB + iPython. You can set which debugger
breakpoint()starts with the environment variable
PYTHONBREAKPOINT. If this means nothing to you, there is another article for that.
We didn't cover all commands in this article. Once you get comfortable with PDB, explore the other ones.
If you start a Python script using
python -m pdb path/to/script.py, you will start PDB in post-mortem mode. This will start a PDB shell immediately, but if you
continue, it will run the entire program normally. However, if the program crashes, it will open a debugging shell right where the exception occurred. Very useful to debug a crash. The command supports
-mitself, so you can do
python -m pdb -m module_to_debug
Annoyingly, post-mortem debugging drops you into a debugger at the very starts of the program, which forces you to
continueto get to the exception. You can pass
-c cto avoid this, as it runs the
continuecommand automatically for you.
The PDB shell allows only one line of code, and has weird scoping. If you feel that it’s limiting you, type
interactand you will be dropped into a regular shell. Exit the shell to resume debugging.
If you pass
--pdbto pytest, it will start a debugging shell at every failing test, at the line where it failed.
pubsub.register(event.NEW_ARTICLE, reader)
Loving this post. I use pdb because I’m debugging code that executes within a docker container and docker compose. I use breakpoint(), step, continue, next, and list quite a bit. Jump, until, and display are new to me though. Does display stop and show a value whenever a value changes, even if you’re next-ing over a function call?
If you like pdb making the jump to PyCharm will payoff huge.
Some advantages:
The breakpoints aren't part of the code
You can group them and toggle them off and on
When a break point hits you can jump up the stack which will take you to that code and also give you access to the context at that point
Conditional breakpoints
You have a console just like pdb and can execute code.