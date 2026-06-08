Summary

pip gets lock files support.

.pth files get a much better alternative.

And moar. In fact, it’s mostly moar.

Pip is slowly trying to catch up with uv

pip has been lacking lock file support for a long time, but thanks to PEP 751 and the tireless work of core devs like Brett Cannon, we now have the pylock.toml standard.

With 26.1 comes experimental support for this format.

You can use it in the same way you would use a traditional requirement file to install packages:

pip install -r pylock.toml

Produce wheels:

pip wheel -r pylock.toml

Or just download stuff from pypi for later use:

pip download -r pylock.toml

Producing the lock file looks like this:

pip lock .

Note the dot.

This is because, unlike tools like uv , pip is not project aware, and can only lock some kind of package (you can also pass a package name), so you must explicitly tell it what you are locking.

This does come with dropping Python 3.9 support, which is going to be a theme this year.

PEP 829 – Package Startup Configuration Files

Not many people know it, but if you drop a .pth file on the PYTHON PATH, it will get read, and each line starting with the word import will be passed to exec() .

This is a weird legacy feature that is used to automatically execute code when Python starts, particularly used by 3rd party packages to register plug-ins or dynamically adapt to the environment.

It’s also slow, messy and mysterious for the average user. Not to mention an attack surface.

PEP 829 is a standard to fix it by introducing a .start file format. It is a text format that doesn’t accept any Python code, but instead is just a list of entry points (in the same way pyproject.toml can provide them) using the syntax: package.module:callable .

E.G:

your_project.your_module:init_function your_project.another_module:load_plugins

This will do:

from your_project.your_module import init_function from your_project.another_module import load_plugins init_function() load_plugins()

when Python starts, provided the site.py has not been disabled by -S , which is almost always the case.

This provides many improvements over the .pth files:

The format is standard and the same as in the project files. So it can be parsed and manipulated easily. You also know at a glance what it does.

Unlike with .pth , one error on one line doesn’t abort the entire file.

No exec() , so you can sneak in code that is not already an importable module.

Now you may wonder, why not use directly pyproject.toml entry points or PYTHONSTARTUP .

Well, because this provides the hook to any installed package, not just your code. You don’t want 3rd-party code to write your project files or override your env vars.

And moar