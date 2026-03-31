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Kevin Tewouda's avatar
Kevin Tewouda
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Oh, this Django Modern Rest seems promising! Thank you for sharing. It is still missing some features from Ninja, like decorators, allowing us to use any third-party Django packages, or pagination. But it's not bad for a start.

Velxio is an incredible, but weird project. Honestly, it is simpler (and more fun) to do the project by hand.

When we were recently discussing the challenges of maintaining open-source software, I had the example of Mkdocs in mind, but I didn’t want to mention it. 🙃

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