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Sergiy Kozyr's avatar
Sergiy Kozyr
Apr 28

If I understand correctly, `sentinel` is a unique string object with deduplication feature. Simmilar to `Symbol` class in smalltalk (see https://wiki.squeak.org/squeak/2344). And Smalltalk uses `Symbol` all over the language: method names, dict keys, constants.

I'm craving to test `sentinel` outside of default argument value.

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Kevin Tewouda's avatar
Kevin Tewouda
Apr 28

I have mixed feelings about this trend of "rewrite it in Rust". IMO, introducing a new language in CPython is making it even harder to contribute, because you have to learn a new thing in the stack to be proficient.

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