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Kevin Tewouda's avatar
Kevin Tewouda
Mar 10

Honestly, I have some kind of "AI fatigue" these days, too much information (and many bullshits). I think I'm going to stay away from news on the subject for a year, until things settle down.

> PEP 821, a proposal for a dedented strings

I have mixed feelings about the proliferation of these x-strings. Like my mother often says: "Everything in excess is a fault" :)

> PEP 764 – Inline typed dictionaries

Honestly, I find this ugly

> Hope we’ll get a good story for it one day in Django

HOLD MY BEER! My favorite JSON API library is cooking something good! https://github.com/vitalik/django-ninja/releases/tag/v1.6.0b1

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