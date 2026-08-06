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George V. Reilly's avatar
George V. Reilly
7d

I always loathed the Google protobuf generated code. protobuf-py seems like a nice piece of work.

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Jörg Plate's avatar
Jörg Plate
2d

excellent Gem list

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