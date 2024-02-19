Summary

You know what bloggers do when they feel lazy? They write list-type articles like "10 ways to foo your bar" and "Most popular libs to reticulate splines".

And I'm back from holidays, still in super lazy mode.

So today we are going to see the little WTF that everybody trip on at least once.

Python doesn't have as many as most languages, but it has a few fun stuff:

Inconspicuous string concatenation

When None is returned

Tuples are weird

Stop with is already

Reference initialization is tricky

Inconspicuous string concatenation

Python will take this code

"very" "lazy"

And automatically convert it internally to:

"verylazy"

You have nothing to do for it, it happens when the file is parsed.

This is quite handy when you have long strings to break up:

msg = ( "I want this to be on a single line when it prints " "but I want it to be broken into several lines in " "the code" )

Unfortunately, beginners don't know about this, and when they make a list of strings (like in Django's settings.py), they may want to write something like this:

ALLOWED_HOSTS = [ "localhost", "127.0.0.1", "bitecode.dev", "www.bitecode.dev" ]

But they miss a coma, and write this instead:

ALLOWED_HOSTS = [ "localhost", "127.0.0.1", # woooops "bitecode.dev" "www.bitecode.dev" ]

This is valid Python code. It will not trigger a syntax error. But it will allow bitecode.devwww.bitecode.dev as a host, which will be very hard to debug, and subtle to find.

Never to return

In Python, most functions and methods return a new value. If you sort numbers, you may use sorted() , which will return a new list:

>>> numbers = [4, 2, 3]) >>> numbers = sorted([4, 2, 3]) >>> print(numbers) [2, 3, 4]

And you might use list.sort() , which sorts in place:

numbers = [4, 2, 3] >>> numbers.sort() >>> print(numbers) [2, 3, 4]

Confusion arises, however, when newcomers try to use sort() like sorted() :

numbers = [4, 2, 3] >>> numbers = numbers.sort() >>> print(numbers) None

Indeed, list.sort() modify the original list, it doesn't return anything. When a Python callable doesn't return anything, you get None .

And in our case, we just erased the original list reference from numbers , losing our data.

The reverse error also occurs:

>>> numbers = [4, 2, 3]) >>> sorted([4, 2, 3]) [2, 3, 4] >>> print(numbers) [4, 2, 3]

We never saved the new list, so numbers still contains the old unsorted one.

The curious case of the invisible tuple

Tuples are weird. While an empty tuple should be created with parentheses:

>>> type(()) <class 'tuple'>

The tuple operator is not () , but the coma. For anything non-empty, parenthesis are optional:

>>> numbers = 1, 2, 3 >>> numbers == (1, 2, 3) True

But a trailing comma can create a tuple of one element:

>>> 1, (1,)

Which, as you can imagine, can create a few problems when subtle typos come into play. This is a list of strings:

>>> colors = [ ... 'red', ... 'blue', ... 'green', ... ] >>> colors ['red', 'blue', 'green']

But this is a tuple of list of strings:

>>> colors = [ ... 'red', ... 'blue', ... 'green', ... ], >>> colors (['red', 'blue', 'green'],)

However, this is NOT a tuple of list of strings:

>>> colors = ([ ... 'red', ... 'blue', ... 'green', ... ]) >>> colors ['red', 'blue', 'green']

Because there are no comas, and a tuple of at least one element must contain a coma.

Also, priorities are not the most obvious ones:

>>> -1, 1 == - 1, 1 (-1, False, 1) >>> (-1, 1) == (-1, 1) True

The dreadful is

For some reason I cannot fathom, maybe a bad tutorial that is still up, there are plenty of people that use the is keyword for checking equality.

It's not the right tool for the job, you will almost never need is in all your Pythonista life, it's a very niche operator that checks identity.

Equality is checked with == , and this is what you want 99.999999999999999999% of the time:

>>> site = "bitecode.dev" >>> site == "bitecode.dev" True >>> site is "bitecode.dev" False

== checks that two different objects are functionally equivalent (e.g: two strings contain the same letters, two sets contains the same elements), while is checks that they are actually two references to the same objects (they are not two things, but one used in two places).

The problem is, because of the way CPython caches string, it feels like sometimes it works:

>>> site = "bitecode" >>> site is "bitecode" True

It seems to work here because the string is short, and is cached by the Python shell, so it's effectively the same object behind. Don't get fooled. Use == .

There is also an old stylistic pattern like:

>>> answer = None >>> if answer is None: ... print("The user didn't answer") ... The user didn't answer

That always works because None is a very special object that is always cached, so None is always the same object everywhere in the program. I would recommend to use == here as well to avoid the confusion.

I understand that reference

Python can multiply strings, and that's handy:

>>> "0" * 3 '000'

And also tuples:

>>> (0,) * 3 (0, 0, 0)

Very nice to initialize.

Let's do tuple of lists:

>>> ([0]) * 3 ([0], [0], [0])

That seems great!

Yet it's not:

>>> zeros[0][0] += 1 >>> zeros ([1], [1], [1])

No, Python didn't magically apply the +1 to all lists. It's just that when you do *3 , you don't create a tuple of 3 lists. You create a tuple of 3 references, each of them to the same single list. It's the same list 3 times, but referenced in 3 difference places in the tuple. There is only one list, so when you modify it, you see it modified, and it's in 3 places, so you see it 3 times.

The safe way to do this is to use a comprehension list:

>>> zeros = tuple([0] for _ in range(3))

BTW, weird reference initialization is one of the oldest Python gotchas. You find it in mutable default values for functions:

>>> def a_bugged_function(reused_list=[]): ... reused_list.append("woops") ... return reused_list ... >>> a_bugged_function() ['woops'] >>> a_bugged_function() ['woops', 'woops'] >>> a_bugged_function() ['woops', 'woops', 'woops']

reused_list is not a new list every time you call the function. Python creates the list once at the beginning of the program and keep the same again and again as a default value. Since we modify it, we keep adding elements to it. It's rarely what people want.

Use None for those:

>>> def a_bugged_function(reused_list=None): ... reused_list = reused_list or [] ... reused_list.append("woops") ... return reused_list

Same problem with class attributes:

>>> class Person: ... friends = [] ... >>> doris = Person() >>> julie = Person() >>> doris.friends.append('julio') >>> julie.friends ['julio']

Attributes defined this way are shared at the class level, not the instance level. So here, all objects created from the class Person share the same reference to the same list.

Use __init__ or dataclas instead :

>>> class Person: ... def __init__(self): ... self.friends = []

If Python references are weird to you, we have an article on that.