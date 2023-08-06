Summary

After the articles on context managers and iteration we can now explore a new pattern.

The tenacity library comes with an intriguing mix of iterators and context managers to allow the users to retry blocks with this syntax:

from tenacity import Retrying, stop_after_attempt for attempt in Retrying(stop=stop_after_attempt(3)): with attempt: 1 / 0

You can use the same mechanism yourself, by creating and linking a custom context manager and iterator:

class YouAndIhaveUnfinishedBusiness: def __init__(self, notify_success, attempt_number): self.notify_success = notify_success self.attempt = attempt_number def __enter__(self): pass def __exit__(self, exc_type, exc_value, traceback): if exc_value: print(f"You have disappointed me {self.attempt} time(s).") else: self.notify_success() return True class DoOrDoNotThereIsNoTry: def __init__(self, max_attempts): self.max_attempts = max_attempts self.success = False def __iter__(self): for i in range(self.max_attempts): yield YouAndIhaveUnfinishedBusiness(self.succeed, i+1) if self.success: print("You are ready for the Kumite.") break else: print("We trained him wrong on purpose, as a joke.") def succeed(self): self.success = True

Yep. That's it. I spoiled the whole article. You don't even have to read it.

Finally, the end

I had to take a detour about context managers and iteration so that as many people as possible will be able to understand this article, but we are finally here.

The goal of all this: learning about this new pattern mixing a custom context managers and a tailor-made iterator.

It has been spotted in the tenacity library, a 3rd party module dedicated to retrying code when they fail for temporary reasons, such as network errors.

This looks like this:

from tenacity import Retrying, stop_after_attempt for attempt in Retrying(stop=stop_after_attempt(3)): with attempt: 1 / 0

This code will try to calculate 1/0 three times before raising a RetryError . Of course 1/0 cannot succeed, but a real life code would attempt opening a file or sending an HTTP request.

If you don't see anything exceptional about this, you have to remember one thing: Python doesn't have any primitive to capture a code block, unlike, say, Ruby. The only way you could manipulate one would be by putting it in a function. If you want to repeat the code, you call the function several times. This is why most libraries dedicated to retrying so far have been doing so using decorators.

But not this one.

Here, something very clever is happening: looping on Retrying() returns an iterator and each element the iterator provides is a context manager. What's more, they communicate!

The context manager will capture the exceptions, and let the iterator know about the number of times this happens. Then the latter will decide if the maximum number of attempts is reached, and if it is, will raise RetryError . It's a beautiful system.

At this point, you may be wondering why not provide an API like:

while Retrying(stop=stop_after_attempt(3)): 1 / 0

But this can't capture the ZeroDivisonError , it would break on the first loop turn. Only with can capture this without needing a heavy try / except .

So how to do your very own?

We'll do a simplified version with the following behavior:

The max number of attempts is passed as an integer.

It prints the number of attempts.

At the end it says we have reached the max and stop.

First, we need a context manager that will capture failures:

class YouAndIhaveUnfinishedBusiness: def __init__(self, notify_success, attempt_number): self.notify_success = notify_success self.attemp = attempt_number def __enter__(self): pass def __exit__(self, exc_type, exc_value, traceback): if exc_value: print(f"You have disappointed me {self.attemp} time(s).") else: self.notify_success() return True # Swallow the exception

We don't need an __enter__ but it's mandatory, so we make an empty one. The __exit__ will always trigger. If there is any exception, we print the number of attempts. Else, we let the big boss know that something failed. Both notify_success and attempt_number are passed to us by the iterator. self.notify_success() doesn't call our method, it calls the iterator’s iterable's method!

Not a typo. The iterator is produced from an iterable, remember?

Let's see how:

class DoOrDoNotThereIsNoTry: def __init__(self, max_attempts): self.max_attempts = max_attempts self.success = False def __iter__(self): for i in range(self.max_attempts): yield YouAndIhaveUnfinishedBusiness(self.succeed, i + 1) if self.success: print("You are ready for the Kumite.") break else: print("We trained him wrong on purpose, as a joke.") def succeed(self): self.success = True

There are three tricks here:

We make DoOrDoNotThereIsNoTry() a custom iterable by using the __iter__ dunder method. If it is read by a for loop, it will trigger this code.

We create a new context manager at every loop turn with yield and pass self.notify_success() to each of them. It means if there is an exception, they will call our own method, and self.success will be set to True .

If self.success is True , it means one of the context managers didn't catch an exception and called self.notify_success() , so we break . This exits the loop successfully. However, else is triggered if break is never reached and the for loop is over.

Let's run it three times!

for attempt in DoOrDoNotThereIsNoTry(3): with attempt: # This should succeed two times out of three print(1 / random.randint(0, 2))

$ python pattern_cocktail.py You have disappointed me 1 time(s). You have disappointed me 2 time(s). 1.0 You are ready for the Kumite.

$ python pattern_cocktail.py 1.0 You are ready for the Kumite.

$ python pattern_cocktail.py You have disappointed me 1 time(s). You have disappointed me 2 time(s). You have disappointed me 3 time(s). We trained him wrong on purpose, as a joke.

Compact version

Because our use case is quite simple, we can reduce this code by using its functional equivalent.

The context manager:

from contextlib import contextmanager @contextmanager def you_and_i_have_unfinished_business(notify_success, attempt_number): try: yield except Exception: print(f"You have disappointed me {attempt_number} time(s).") else: notify_success()

And the iterator:

def do_or_do_not_there_is_no_try(max_attempts): success = False def succeed(): # this lets us modify the variable in the outer scope nonlocal success success = True for i in range(max_attempts): yield you_and_i_have_unfinished_business(succeed, i + 1) if success: print("You are ready for the Kumite.") break else: print("We trained him wrong on purpose, as a joke.")

Often we reach for classes where they are not necessary. def blocks, and it's even more true for generators, are perfectly capable of holding a state.

Now you can go on the streets and brag about your new skill to get admired and feared. It worked, I've tried. Trust me.