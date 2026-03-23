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Mark Sundstrom's avatar
Mark Sundstrom
Mar 23

The obvious answer is Yes, I'm going to keep using uv.

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Sebastian Raschka, PhD's avatar
Sebastian Raschka, PhD
Mar 23

Great write-up, and I pretty much echo everything you said!

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