EDIT: the formula of the blog has changed a lot since then.

Summary

This is the first publication of many to come, dedicated to saving you time and efforts in dealing with Python.

If Python is not your full-time job, you will love the practical posts to kick-start the week.

If it is, you will enjoy the curated news and analysis of the weekend.

You don’t have time for this

There is so much Python everywhere now.

But the problem is... there is so much Python everywhere now!

I've been coding with the language since version 2.4 and trained many people to use it. Devs, but also geographers, mathematicians, analysts, quants, designers, students...

And nobody has time for it.

It turns out there is such a thing as too much of a good thing.

So I'm going to post twice a week to help you with that.

Each week will begin with content for those who are not full-time developers:

How to ease the pain of packaging?

How to debug code?

What tools to commit to among the noise out there? And why.

With each weekend approaching, a new post will come for the devs who want insights into the Python world:

What's new and matters ?

We put X in prod for N years, was it worth it ?

Advanced topics such as compiling Python code, designing systems, or how to talk to your non-technical colleagues.

Of course, in IT, everything is a matter of context. The right answer usually starts with "it depends", and there is no silver bullet.

However, we have things to do.

So in the spirit of pragmatism, all that's coming will be opinionated, keeping Pareto in mind. Practical, yet not superficial.

See you next week for the first article: