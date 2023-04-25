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Ranudar's avatar
Ranudar
Dec 14, 2023

For the reader: If you think importing can be confusing try to import from a sister package in your own project.

After hours of googling this was the best answer I found:

https://stackoverflow.com/a/50193944/14198656

TL:DR: Install your own package in editable mode:

pip install -e . (note the dot. you should be in a venv in the root directory of your project). Trust me, although I was hesitant for a long time this turned out to be the easiest solution by far.

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