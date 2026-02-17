Bite code!

Bite code!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bite Code!'s avatar
Bite Code!
4d

Funnily, one reader posted this recently, about a different service with a similar value proposal: https://lewoudar.substack.com/p/lets-talk-about-flyio-sprites-aka

Reply
Share
David P Moore's avatar
David P Moore
4d

Just wanted to say I unsubscribed this year from most substacks because I was over subscribed.

I kept yours because it is funny and you write about interesting stuff related to my field (data engineering). Thanks for your work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bite Code!
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bite Code! · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture