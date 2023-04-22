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John's avatar
John
Sep 10, 2023

why no invoke?

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Paul's avatar
Paul
May 20, 2023

Thanks for the great blog!

You've got a missing comma after 'command two' in the first block of code in the "Scaling down" section.

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